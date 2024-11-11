Molten Ventures Plc: Interim Results FY25 Analyst and Investor Presentations

DJ Interim Results FY25 Analyst and Investor Presentations

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Interim Results FY25 Analyst and Investor Presentations 11-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 November 2024 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Group") Interim Results FY25 Analyst and Investor Presentations Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces details of a live webcast and presentation to accompany its half year results being announced on 20 November 2024. The presentation for analysts and other registered professionals will be held at 09.00 on 20 November 2024 and is accessible via: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_HY25 Conference call details for the Q&A are available via Sodali. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform at 10.00 on 22 November 2024. Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below. https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Interim Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali +44 (0)7970 246 725/ Public relations +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised circa GBP600m to 30 September 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 358117 EQS News ID: 2026309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026309&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)