The need to prioritize sustainability and accelerate efforts to build a more resilient future remains critical. According to the latest United Nations Global Compact Accenture CEO Study, the world is not progressing at the pace needed to meet global sustainability goals. Additionally, the International Energy Agency forecasts a dramatic rise in the adoption of green technologies, projecting that investments in sustainable industrial solutions will reach $1 trillion annually by 2030. The trend toward sustainable development is clear and compelling, reinforcing the need for industries to evolve with environmental considerations.

"We believe that sustainable innovation is key to solving some of the world's most critical challenges," said Hong Hou, president and chief executive officer of Semtech. "Electronica is the ideal opportunity to share our sustainability vision. Technology should push boundaries and contribute positively to the world. This principle will continue to guide our strategy, product innovation, and global operations."

Semtech strives to take proactive steps to address the pressing need for sustainable technology solutions amidst growing environmental challenges. At Electronica, the company will showcase its latest innovations designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing resource efficiency.

Visitors to the Semtech booth C3.262 will have the opportunity to explore the company's newest offerings and learn more about its sustainable development initiatives. Semtech experts will be available to discuss how these advancements can drive positive change across industries. Key highlights and demos will include:

Semtech's advanced circuit protection solutions for safeguarding sensitive, critical circuitry in electronics in applications ranging from consumer to industrial, telecom, and automotive

for safeguarding sensitive, critical circuitry in electronics in applications ranging from consumer to industrial, telecom, and automotive LoRa® wireless IoT solutions for connected spaces such as SMB and smart home, asset tracking, and LoRaWAN® satellite connectivity

wireless IoT solutions for connected spaces such as SMB and smart home, asset tracking, and LoRaWAN® satellite connectivity PerSe® smart sensing solutions for human interface applications to enhance connectivity and improve end user experience in consumer, wearable, automotive, and industrial applications

for human interface applications to enhance connectivity and improve end user experience in consumer, wearable, automotive, and industrial applications Cellular IoT modules and connectivity solutions to securely connect global mission-critical applications, such as smart cities and asset tracking

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X. Semtech has been recognized as a green partner of Sony. You can view our quality certifications here.

