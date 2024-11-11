CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to a 4-day low of 153.68 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 152.63.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 164.66, 198.43 and 175.19 from last week's closing quotes of 163.59, 197.21 and 174.26, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 101.36, 91.84 and 110.39 from Friday's closing quotes of 100.43, 91.07 and 109.73, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 155.00 against the greenback, 167.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 178.00 against the franc, 103.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX