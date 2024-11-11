TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened further in October, and future conditions remained pessimistic, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 47.5 in October from 47.8 in September. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 47.2.Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.The increase in the index was mainly driven by gains in household activity-related measures, especially in the food and beverage segment and housing.The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 48.3 from 49.7 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX