11.11.2024
Minerals Development Oman: MDO Celebrates Groundbreaking of Mazoon Copper Project in Yanqul

Finanznachrichten News

The Largest Integrated Copper Concentrate Production Project in the Sultanate

YANQUL, Oman, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazoon Mining, a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman (MDO), marked a significant milestone with the official groundbreaking of the Mazoon Copper Project in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Al Dhahirah Governorate, on 10 November 2024. The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al-Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The project plays a key role in meeting the growing global demand for copper.

Groundbreaking ceremony of the Mazoon Copper Project - the largest integrated copper concentrate production project in the Sultanate of Oman - in the presence of His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al-Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Mazoon Copper Project is the largest integrated copper concentrate production project in the Sultanate of Oman, covering 20 square kilometers and consisting of five open-pit mines with an estimated 22.9 million tons of copper ore reserves. The project also includes the construction of a state-of-the-art processing plant, spanning 56,000 square meters, with the capacity to process 2.5 million tons of copper ore annually. It is projected to produce 115,000 tons of copper concentrate per year at a 21.5% copper grade.

His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority, stated: "This project marks a transformative step in positioning Oman as a strategic copper hub, contributing to the diversification of our national economy and creating sustainable job opportunities for Omanis. We are confident that the project will have a significant positive impact on the local community, supporting SMEs and driving economic development."

Dr. Badar bin Saud Al Kharusi, Chairman of Minerals Development Oman, added: "We are proud to see the progress of Mazoon Copper Project after an extensive series of exploration activities. This project marks a milestone for Minerals Development Oman, adding invaluable assets to our portfolio. The company began copper ore extraction from Block 4 in Wilayat of Sohar in 2024 and has continued its exploration efforts across its 23,644 square kilometer concession area. With the necessary financing secured, the project reflects the trust garnered locally and globally. We are committed to ensuring each project phase meets the highest environmental and social standards."

Sustainability is a core pillar of the Mazoon Copper Project. The project has adopted a water recycling system and waste management systems to preserve the surrounding environment, safeguarding air quality, and protecting groundwater.

Minerals Development Oman continues to advance its exploration campaigns across a range of strategic minerals, including copper, chromite, gypsum, limestone, dolomite, and silica.

For more information about the project, visit the MDO website: www.mdo.om

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553513/Minerals_Development_Oman.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mdo-celebrates-groundbreaking-of-mazoon-copper-project-in-yanqul-302301020.html

