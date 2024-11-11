Eight new battery projects added up to 95% more volume than was recorded in Q3, 2023, according to a Clean Energy Council (CEC) quarterly report which also pointed to a renewables generation boom. From ESS News The latest quarterly assessment by Australia's CEC showed investment in energy storage projects continued to power ahead between July and September 2024, with eight new battery systems that will provide a record 1,235 MW/3,862 MWh of storage capacity reaching financial commitment. That figure was up 95% compared to the same period of 2023. The CEC said the storage investment commitments ...

