Montag, 11.11.2024

WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909
Tradegate
11.11.24
11:38 Uhr
8,578 Euro
-0,198
-2,26 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 08:00 Uhr
Hexagon AB: Norbert Hanke appointed interim President and CEO of Hexagon AB

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Directors of Hexagon AB and Paolo Guglielmini have mutually agreed that Paolo will step down from his position as Hexagon's President and CEO. The Board sees a new leadership approach as essential to steer the company through its next phase.

The Board of Directors of Hexagon AB has appointed Norbert Hanke as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Hexagon AB. Norbert Hanke assumes his position with immediate effect. Norbert joined Hexagon in 2001, most recently serving as Hexagon's COO (Chief Operating Officer) and prior to that as Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division president for over 10 years.

"The Board of Directors is starting the process of recruiting a new CEO to accelerate our growth and to capture the opportunities we see in the market. In the meantime, day to day operations will be overseen by Norbert, with the full support of myself and the Hexagon Board of Directors. I would like to thank Paolo for his 14-year tenure with Hexagon and his last 2 years as CEO. Paolo has made many positive contributions to the results and strategy of the company. The Board would like to thank him and wish him every success for the future." says Ola Rollén, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon AB.

Hexagon will host a live webcast and telephone conference Monday 11 November at 10:00 CET.

Hosts:
Ola Rollén, Chairman of the Board, Hexagon AB
Norbert Hanke, acting President and CEO, Hexagon AB

Webcast:
The webcast will be streamed here.

Telephone conference:
Anyone interested in participating in the Q&A session following the presentation must register here.

  1. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with a personal PIN and dial in information via email.
  2. Access to the telephone conference will be available 10 minutes prior to call start time.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 11 November 2024.

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at?hexagon.com?and follow us?@HexagonAB.


