Tesla's stock experienced a remarkable rally following a surprising election outcome, with shares soaring over 32% in just a few trading days. This surge propelled the electric vehicle manufacturer's market value beyond the trillion-dollar mark once again. Analysts attribute this dramatic uptick to the company's chief executive's public support for the winning candidate during the campaign period.

Hedge Funds Face Substantial Losses

The steep rise in Tesla's stock price resulted in significant losses for hedge funds that had bet against the company. According to market data, short-sellers suffered losses exceeding $5 billion in the days immediately following the election. Despite some funds having reduced their short positions prior to the vote as a precautionary measure, those maintaining bearish stances were caught off guard by the unexpected stock performance. Concurrently, speculation has emerged regarding a potential strategic partnership between Tesla and a leading AI chip manufacturer, which could further solidify the company's position in the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector.

