PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased further in October to the highest level in six months, largely due to higher housing and utility costs, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.6 percent rise in September. That was in line with expectations.Further, this was the highest inflation since April, when prices had risen 2.9 percent.The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 4.6 percent in October from 3.7 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.1 percent compared to 0.6 percent in September.Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 1.3 percent from last year amid a continued fall in fuel prices.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX