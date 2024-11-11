BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.57 billion in September from EUR 2.16 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.87 billion.Exports rose only 0.3 percent annually in September, while imports climbed by 4.3 percent.During the first seven months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 23.48 billion, up from EUR 20.42 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports fell 1.4 percent, while imports rose by 2.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX