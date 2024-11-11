Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment London Conference ("121") taking place on November 14-15, 2024, Swiss Mining Institute's Zurich conference ("SMI") happening November 20-21, 2024 and the New Orlean's Investment ("NOIC") conference on November 20-23, 2024.

Trey Wasser, CEO & Director will be meeting new investors in Europe and Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President will be attending and presenting in New Orleans. Investors can look forward to hearing about the Company's recent achievements from the 2023-2024 drill program, as well as an exploration update on the continued drill campaign at the Gold Rock project, the summer field campaign designed to follow-up on Dryden Gold's best drill results and expand on the known high-grade zones, as well as the ongoing relogging of historic regional core by the Dryden Gold Geology team. Dryden Gold welcomes the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation here.

ABOUT 121 MINING INVESTMENT LONDON

121's online event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for one-to-one, private online meetings. Each online event features 48 hours of one-on-one meetings matching projects to investment capital, they offer a highly efficient use of your time and resources and a global reach that physical events cannot match. Registration information can be found, here.

ABOUT SWISS MINING INSTITUTE ZURICH

SMI presents two major annual investment conferences per year in Switzerland. Each conference provides top quality, independent perspectives from experts within the Resources Sector together with presentations from 80 selected mining companies. SMI invites over 400 selected Asset Managers, Fund Managers and other Professional Investors from all over the world. Participation in SMI'S private Events is by invitation only. Investor registration can be found, here.

ABOUT NEW ORLEAN'S INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

NOIC is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city. Interested investors can register, here.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQB ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

