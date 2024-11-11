Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2024 12:46 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD250513) admitted to trading on November 12, 2024

Finanznachrichten News
Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Ölgerðin Egill   
                               Skallagrímsson hf. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                        420369 7789     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                           5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     OLGERD250513    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036945    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                        D-Y-Z-U-X-R     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                       OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 
                               20250513      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                   1.000.000.000 kr.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               1.000.000.000 kr.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Zero Coupon Bond  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       12.11.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             13.5.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  One, 6 months after 
                               issue date     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      13.5.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT / 360      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                   NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                      NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                     NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 7, 2024  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    November 8, 2024  
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              November 12, 2024  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      OLGERD250513    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.