NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD250513) admitted to trading on November 12, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 420369 7789 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OLGERD250513 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036945 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 20250513 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 12.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 13.5.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency One, 6 months after issue date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 13.5.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT / 360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 7, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to November 8, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading November 12, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID OLGERD250513 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------