BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 208 million in September from EUR 190 million in the same month last year.Exports climbed 2.0 percent annually in September, and imports advanced by 3.0 percent.Exports to EU countries were down and imports from the EU were stable, the agency said.The main commodities imported in September were electrical equipment with a share of 15 percent of Estonia's total imports, followed by transport equipment, and agricultural products and food preparations.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX