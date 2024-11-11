ZTE Corporation: ZTE unveils industry's first AI FWA Solution under its upgraded product philosophy GIS 2.0

ISTANBUL, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has debuted the industry's first AI-powered full-stack FWA solution, the ZTE Nebula AI FWA Solution. Guided by its upgraded product philosophy, AI-powered GIS 2.0, this solution was introduced at its first-ever ZTE Devices User Congress focused on FWA & MBB. This event, themed "Better 5G, Better AI", gathered respected guests, industry thought leaders, global operators, and experts to discuss opportunities and challenges in the FWA & MBB industry.

Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Mobile Internet, ZTE Mobile Devices, emphasized the importance of integration of AI & 5G to meet the growing demand for FWA & MBB. "The FWA market is expected to reach 38.7 million units by 2028, with 5G FWA comprising 72% of this demand. We continually explore AI's potential to address the challenges faced by operators and users. We will keep enhancing our GIS 2.0 product philosophy through AI, driving innovation in FWA & MBB to maintain global leadership."

ZTE's new FWA & MBB product philosophy: AI-Powered GIS 2.0

At this event, ZTE officially introduced its upgraded product philosophy, AI-powered GIS 2.0, which stands for Green, artificial Intelligence, and Security. GIS 2.0 integrates advanced AI technology to optimize network performance by learning from user behavior, categorizing over 4,000 applications, improving bandwidth efficiency by 20% and reducing network congestion by 30%. With GIS 2.0, ZTE sets a new benchmark in delivering faster, smarter, and more secure FWA & MBB solutions.

A standout feature of GIS 2.0 is the AI-powered Super Antenna utilizing ZTE's in-house phase scanning and switching technology, which boosts network speed by 20% in areas with weaker signals. On the security front, GIS 2.0 uses AI to detect and block cyber threats including illegal data, viruses, and potential hacker threats in real-time, while its Child Guardianship feature ensures safer online environment for children. Another key component of GIS 2.0 is its AI-based Smart Cloud Platform, which enables operators to manage FWA & MBB devices more efficiently, reducing the need for on-site support and improving service efficiency.

The industry's first AI-powered full-stack FWA solution and 5G+AI product innovations

At the event, ZTE debuted the Nebula AI FWA Solution, the industry's first AI-powered full-stack FWA solution. It introduces six AI-driven features: AI Multi-Scenario Application, AI QoS Management, AI Voice Control, AI Application Recognition, AI Children Protection, and real-time AI Network Optimization. These features enhance user experience and network security, establishing new standards for intelligent networking.

ZTE also launched its AI-powered 5G FWA and MBB series, featuring the G5 Ultra and G5F models. ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered flagship FWA device, is fully equipped to support 5G-Advanced, delivering peak data rates of up to 19Gbps. It features tri-band Wi-Fi 7 and dual 2.5G ultra-high-speed network ports for exceptional connectivity. With built-in AI voice control, intelligent QoS management, and a 13dBi smart beam-switching antenna, it automatically optimizes internet performance for activities like streaming, gaming, and video conferencing, delivering an enhanced, secure, and seamless user experience. ZTE G5F, the world's first AI-powered outdoor FWA ready for 5G-Advanced, is the flagship model of ZTE's fifth-generation FWA series. It delivers peak speeds of 10Gbps and features sub-6GHz and mmWave NR DC for enhanced dual-band coverage. With 13dBi antennas and 2.5G PoE network ports, it ensures reliable, high-speed outdoor connectivity, ideal for applications like cloud gaming and 4K streaming.

ZTE has solidified its position as a global leader in FWA & MBB, with over 1,000 patents and partnerships with more than 130 operators worldwide, delivering over 250 million units globally. ZTE has the comprehensive product lineup, from chips to devices, spanning sectors such as home, travel, vehicle, and IoT, all within its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0. ZTE's continued innovation delivers cutting-edge, high-speed connectivity for all, driving the future of intelligent networking.

