Plurilock won three-year sales order against a competitive market

Sale will provide a cloud operating model that integrates scalability and flexibility of a public cloud with the security and reliability of a private cloud

Engagement strengthens Plurilock's relationship with the agency, setting foundation for 'land and expand' through higher margin Critical Service

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that it has received a three-year sales order for a total of CAD$5.4 million with an existing Canadian Law Enforcement Agency (the "Customer").

The one-year contract with two optional years automatically renewing over a total of three years was awarded through the Company's subsidiary, Integra Networks Corporation, and will provide the Customer with software licensing to enable a cloud operating model that integrates the scalability and flexibility of a public cloud with the security and reliability of a private cloud. Virtualization Capability solutions allow government agencies to maintain data residency requirements and retain full control over their data and applications, ensuring compliance with national data protection laws.

The contract, achieved through a competitive bid process, highlights Plurilock's capability to deliver specialized, cloud solutions, addressing key infrastructure needs for the Customer at a competitive price. This engagement strengthens Plurilock's relationship with the agency, positioning Plurilock as a preferred partner for future projects, and enabling cross-selling opportunities with services tailored to the Customer's evolving needs.

"This sale is a perfect example of how Plurilock is enabling digital transformation in the public sector," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Given the sensitive nature of federal data, control and sovereignty over where data resides are critical. Federal agencies often have legacy systems that cannot be easily migrated to the public cloud, and we are providing our Customer with the flexibility required to help modernize their IT infrastructure while minimizing disruptions and maintaining control over sensitive data."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229441

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.