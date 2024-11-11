Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 14:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 November 2024 were:

222.29p Capital only
223.11p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 86,405 ordinary shares on 7th November 2024, the Company has 71,248,902 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,112,403 shares which are held in Treasury.


