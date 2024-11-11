Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

PR Newswire
11.11.2024 14:00 Uhr
68 Leser
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)





LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 8 November 2024 were:

203.92c Capital only USD (cents)
157.59p Capital only Sterling (pence)
210.64c Including current year income USD (cents)
162.78p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.


© 2024 PR Newswire
