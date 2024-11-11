Volkswagen's stock showed modest gains, rising 0.3% to €84.36, yet remains significantly below its 52-week high of €128.60. This comes as the automaker faces internal turbulence, with former executives planning to appeal court decisions upholding the company's cost-cutting measures. These legal challenges stem from disputes over withheld salary increases and bonuses, part of a broader austerity program that includes potential factory closures and the termination of long-standing job security agreements.

Union Calls for Executive Pay Cuts

Amidst these tensions, the IG Metall union chair has urged Volkswagen's board to consider salary reductions, highlighting the disparity between workforce cuts and executive compensation. The union emphasizes the need for a future-oriented strategy to address structural issues and ensure plant utilization. Despite these challenges, the slight uptick in Volkswagen's stock suggests ongoing investor confidence in the automotive giant's ability to navigate its current difficulties.

