CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed ahead of a slew of data releases as well as a speech by Jerome Powell scheduled for the week. Crucial data including consumer price inflation, producer price inflation and retail sales from the U.S. are scheduled for the week.Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index has rallied. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst deepening disinflation in China and disappointment over the stimulus measures it announced. Gold extended losses amidst the dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies jumped and Bitcoin scaled a fresh peak.According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December is at 68.8 percent whereas 31.2 percent expect a pause by the Fed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,221.50 up 0.53% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,026.90, up 0.52% Germany's DAX at 19,501.75, up 1.55% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,132.60, up 0.86% France's CAC 40 at 7,430.80, up 1.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,866.35, up 1.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,539.50, up 0.18% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,266.20, down 0.35% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,470.07, up 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,426.93, down 1.45%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0659, down 0.55% GBP/USD at 1.2887, down 0.26% USD/JPY at 153.77, up 0.75% AUD/USD at 0.6586, up 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.3933, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 105.50, up 0.48%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.353%, up 1.00% Germany at 2.3510%, down 0.63% France at 3.096%, down 0.80% U.K. at 4.4990%, up 1.44% Japan at 0.995%, down 0.10%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $72.69, down 1.60%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $69.25, down 1.61%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,668.10, down 0.99%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,247.35, up 3.60% Ethereum at $3,181.39, down 0.33% Solana at $216.94, up 6.35% BNB at $622.72, down 1.79% Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.2884, up 19.10%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX