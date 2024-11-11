Anzeige
11.11.2024 14:04 Uhr
StarCharge Europe Powers Up the London EV Show: Electrifying Your Future with Cutting-Edge Solutions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, is revving up for the London EV Show (November 26-28). Join us at Stand G8 in Hall S15 to explore how we're shaping the future of e-mobility and sustainable energy.


Unleash the Power of Innovation:

  • Charging Station Solutions: Discover next-generation efficiency with up to 97% power conversion, a versatile DC fast charging lineup (30 kW to 720 kW), and over-the-air updates for unparalleled cost savings.
  • Industrial & Residential Solutions: Optimize your energy usage and empower your home with StarCharge's integrated solutions. Reduce peak demand and harness renewable energy with our industrial energy storage systems, while residential customers can enjoy solar-plus-storage systems, bi-directional V2H chargers, and smart home energy management.
  • Commercial Energy Storage System: The eBox-215 is a high-capacity commercial energy storage solution with seamless solar integration. With 215 kWh capacity and robust LFP cells, the eBox-215 captures and stores solar energy to meet daily energy needs efficiently. In regions with net metering, it offers the added advantage of enabling surplus energy sales back to the grid, contributing to grid stability and offering a potential revenue stream. Built for durability, the eBox-215 operates reliably from -20°C to +55°C, supported by industrial-grade air cooling for consistent performance.

StarCharge Europe: Committed to Your Sustainable Journey

We're dedicated to accelerating Europe's transition to a sustainable future. Meet our team at the London EV Show to discuss how our cutting-edge solutions can help you achieve your specific sustainability goals.

Visit Our Stand and Experience:

  • Live Demos: See our latest EV charging and microgrid tech in action.
  • Expert Talks: Get insights on industry trends from our experts.
  • Networking: Connect with leaders and potential partners in e-mobility.

Visit StarCharge at Stand G8, Hall S15, and be a part of the electric revolution.

About StarCharge:

StarCharge is a pioneer in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, boasting an impressive track record of delivering up to 2 million EV chargers. The company is ranked No. 1 globally in terms of cumulative sales volume over the past decade.

StarCharge is committed to innovation and the evolution toward a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.starcharge.com or contact info@starcharge.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553846/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-europe-powers-up-the-london-ev-show-electrifying-your-future-with-cutting-edge-solutions-302301198.html

