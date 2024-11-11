Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
137 Leser
Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Stephens NASH24 Conference on November 19, 2024, and the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference on November 21, 2024.

Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Stephens NASH24 Conference and at the Southwest IDEAS Conference. In addition, the Company will present at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Southwest IDEAS Conference. The live audio broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/Jomar Orejuela
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / jomar@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
