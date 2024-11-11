Researchers in China have proposed a new hybrid transaction model for distributed power trading. The model encourages the participation of aggregators in market transactions for distributed resources and promotes the expansion of distributed energy storage. Researchers from China have proposed a novel model for optimizing distributed power trading markets. Their hybrid transaction model (HTM) operates as a two-tier market. The first tier involves trading between small prosumers and aggregation entities, while the second tier trades between aggregators and larger industrial and commercial parties. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...