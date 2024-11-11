Securing intellectual property rights through international patent application following domestic registration in S. Korea

Reinforcing Huonslab as a global Industry leader in high dose/high-volume Biologics Sub-Q delivery based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20

Huonslab, Co. Ltd. S. Korea, a subsidiary of Huons Global (KOSDAQ:084110) and a global leader in recombinant human hyaluronidase-based biologics Sub-Q delivery, announced on November 11th that it has successfully completed patent filling and examination requests for its recombinant human hyaluronidase in both US and EU, based on its PCT application.

The production method filed by Huonslab produces high-purity recombinant human hyaluronidase with high yield by expressing it in its complete form and optimizing the purification process, completing the international patent application following domestic registration.

Dr. Young Sun Lee, CBO, Huonslab S. Korea, stated, "Filing of PCT application of HyDIFFUZE (rHuPH20) Process Patent is pivotal to Huonslab IP asset management, enhancing our robust patent estate and endeavor to achieve universal large volume antibody SC delivery based on HyDIFFUZE (rHuPH20)."

Lee also stated, "We plan to file examination requests in other major markets, including China and Japan, following its submission in the US and Europe. Drawing from the successful registration experience in South Korea, we anticipate that registration in other major countries will be successfully completed as well."

Huonslab is also developing HLB3-002, a stand-alone rHuPH20 drug product under the brand name of Hydizyme in the registration study (N=245) in S. Korea, anticipating MFDS BLA in 2026.

Huonslab is envisioned and proceeding with US and EU regulatory procedures aiming to achieve FDA and EMA BLA of Hydizyme in a timely manner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241111366799/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Young Sun Lee, RPh.

Chief Business Officer

yslee68@huonslab.com