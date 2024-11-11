BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in September from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The trade deficit decreased to EUR 264.2 million in September from EUR 506.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was EUR 335.7 million.As compared to last year, exports dropped 1.0 percent, while imports plunged by 12.4 percent.On a monthly basis, both exports and imports grew by 7.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX