MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 8 November 2024 was 361.54p (ex-income) 362.63p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

11 November 2024