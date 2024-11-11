Anzeige
WKN: A0B6XA | ISIN: US7591EP1005 | Ticker-Symbol: RN7
Tradegate
11.11.24
15:17 Uhr
24,600 Euro
+0,600
+2,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 16:50 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regions Bank: Regions Financial Recognized as an Employer Honoree by the American Opportunity Index

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Regions Bank

Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in America for Employees to Advance their Careers.

By Evelyn Mitchell

Regions Financial has been recognized as an Employer Honoree by the 2024 American Opportunity Index - a ranking that measures how effective companies are at developing talent to drive business performance and advance individual employees' careers.

The Index is a joint project of the Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School's Managing the Future of Work Project, and the Schultz Family Foundation. Explore the Index and read the full report at www.AmericanOpportunityIndex.org.

At Regions we know that our people make the difference, and that's why we continue to invest in professional development, associate wellbeing and other programs that help our teams thrive.

Ryan King

Regions Bank head of Talent Acquisition

Regions was among the top 100 companies in the Index "hiring" category, a measure of how well companies hire people without degrees and those with little experience.

"We are proud to be recognized, once again, as a great place for people to begin and grow their careers," said Ryan King, head of Talent Acquisition for Regions Bank. "At Regions we know that our people make the difference, and that's why we continue to invest in professional development, associate wellbeing and other programs that help our teams thrive."

Regions Financial and Regions Bank continue to be recognized for creating an outstanding workplace culture:

  • Named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner for ten consecutive years.

  • Received Gallup's Don Clifton Strengths-based Culture award multiple times.

  • Designated as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer by Military Friendly®

  • Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

  • Designated a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM Company

Build your Career at Regions

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the careers page on regions.com to search current job listings and to learn more about working at Regions.

About the American Opportunity Index

The American Opportunity Index is a groundbreaking ranking of how well companies maximize their internal talent to drive business performance and individual employee growth. Unlike most measures of employer performance, the Index is based on real world outcomes, assessing the progress of millions of workers by tracking the progress of their individual careers. The Index measures hiring and promotion practices, pay, race-and-gender parity, and cultural components such as retention and whether companies hire their leaders internally. This ranking is rooted in the belief that when employers enable the full potential of their people-by providing good jobs and opportunities for advancement-their business does better. In recognizing the companies where workers and firms thrive symbiotically, and showing the areas where each company can continue to improve, we seek to spark a new focus on sustainable talent management across American businesses. The American Opportunity Index is a joint project of the Burning Glass Institute, the Managing the Future of Work Project at Harvard Business School, and the Schultz Family Foundation. Explore the Index and see who's leading the way at: americanopportunityindex.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
