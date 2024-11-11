Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (CSE: LAND) (the "Company" or "Cumberland") is pleased to announce the successful staking of 44 single-cell unpatented mining claims, totaling approximately 800 hectares, in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario, located about 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. The area offers excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power, accessible road networks, and proximity to a highly skilled workforce.

According to the Ontario Geological Survey's Ontario Mineral Inventory (OMI), there are nine documented occurrences of antimony (in association with copper, gold and silver) within Darling Township and in adjacent Lavant Township, although some are on private land and/or pre-existing mining claims. The Lavant-Darling antimony occurrences are hosted within the Robertson Lake Shear Zone.

Recent reports indicate the presence of tetrahedrite, an antimony-bearing mineral, on Cumberland's newly staked southern claim block. In addition, occurrences of other valuable metals, such as gold, silver, and copper, are also found in proximity to the Cumberland claims, underscoring the area's mineral potential.

Cumberland's CEO Kelly Abbott stated, "Antimony is a critical mineral in the production of energy storage and defense technologies, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore the importance of securing reliable sources outside of current major producers. Our recent claims in Darling Township not only highlight Cumberland's dedication to advancing critical mineral exploration in North America but also position us to potentially play a significant role in supplying this increasingly strategic resource."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Cumberland included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk, P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a prospective mineral asset located in Newfoundland, Canada. The St. Anthony Property is strategically positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential, with favorable geological formations that suggest potential for valuable resources. Cumberland is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties like St. Anthony to build a portfolio that supports critical resource needs in North America.

SOURCE: Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.