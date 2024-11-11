LOWRISC C.I.C.: lowRISC and SCI Semiconductor Partner to Create First CHERIoT Commercial Tapeout

Expanded, UKRI-funded Sunburst Project aims to bring open source design to commercial adoption, facilitating secure and accessible microcontroller technology for critical OT systems

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2024, the open silicon ecosystem organisation, together with SCI Semiconductor , a leader in CHERI solutions and new Sunburst Project partner, today announced a drive to tape out the Sonata design, in support of the larger goal of moving CHERI technology to commercial adoption.

The collaboration will focus on realising a new open source top-level design - with publicly available design verificationdevice family, targeting a wide array of operational technology (OT) applications.

The work is taking place under the UKRI-funded Sunburst Project, led by lowRISC CIC (who are also leading technical aspects of the 6th cohort of the Digital Security by Design (DSbD) Technology Access Programme). Because of the Sunburst Project's success thus far in making Sonata accessible to a wider audience and promoting CHERI as an efficient security standard, UKRI has expanded its scope and enabled SCI Semiconductor to join as a new partner. The aim of the project extension is to validate the applicability of the open-source design in a GDSII database and evaluation of samples using Global Foundry 22nmFDX SOI Multi-Project Wafer process.

While targeting validation through a commercial tapeout, lowRISC's project deliverables will be open source, thereby allowing others to research, develop, and commercialise next generation secure-by-design OT electronic devices - without the barriers to entry that are normally associated with transformative hardware technologies. When implemented effectively, open silicon designs can support unlimited reuse, allowing scarce development resources to be concentrated on differentiating rather than foundational IP, while also offering fully constructed systems that academic partners can leverage as foundational research tools.

"Open source, done right, creates a true virtuous circle - with strong economic benefits for all participants - and represents a significant market transformation for our industry," said Dr. Gavin Ferris, CEO of lowRISC. "Our team is uniquely equipped to take on this challenge as we host both the Ibex and OpenTitan projects, have helped successfully prepare the 'Earl Grey' OpenTitan chip design for commercial tapeout, and have partnered with Microsoft on the build-out of CHERIoT-Ibex DV. This new collaboration brings us one step closer to our shared vision: a world where commercial-grade open source silicon is embraced by all."

The proprietary aspects of the project, including non-public IP and interfacing with the chosen foundry will be managed by new Sunburst Project partners, SCI Semiconductor.

"A lack of commercial availability of CHERI technology is a critical challenge for governments and industry stakeholders globally. Our team, which includes many previous Microsoft CHERIoT-Ibex core contributors, is aiming to resolve that by giving users the ability to deliver new integrated systems and create competitive designs," said Haydn Povey, Chief Executive, SCI Semiconductor. "The innovation supported by this effort will enable SCI Semiconductor's ICENI family of microprocessors, a new generation of CHERI-enabled RISC-V microcontrollers, into the marketplace. As the chip industry accelerates its already widespread adoption of the RISC-V architecture, this project marks a significant inflection point for developers. Now every engineer, every company and every organisation can embrace high-integrity security in their microcontrollers."

Oxford University Innovation Ltd. will also be contributing to the project, providing additional confidence in the robustness of the CHERIoT-Ibex design through formal verification.

"The Sunburst project exemplifies the UK's National Semiconductor Strategy in action. Innovate UK is enabling the industry collaborations that unlock the innovation necessary to bring Secure by Design microcontrollers to life across various applications," said Prof. John Goodacre, Director of the Digital Security By Design Programme in UKRI. "This is a testament to the power of collaborative engineering, helping us achieve DSbD's mission to transform digital technology and create a more resilient, and secure foundation for a safer future."

About lowRISC®

Founded in 2014 at the University of Cambridge Department of Computer Science and Technology, lowRISC is a not-for-profit company/CIC that provides a neutral home for collaborative engineering to develop and maintain open source silicon designs and tools for the long term. The lowRISC not-for-profit structure combined with full-stack engineering capabilities in-house enables the hosting and management of high-quality projects like OpenTitan and Sunburst via the Silicon Commons® approach.

About SCI Semiconductor

SCI Semiconductor was formed to lead the commercialisation of CHERI technologies. With a strong focus on secure and high-integrity computing, the organisation has built a team of recognised industry leaders, with decades of leadership in security, processor IP and chip design, and high-integrity software.

About the CHERI Alliance

lowRISC and SCI Semiconductor are both founding members of the CHERI Alliance , a community interest organisation promoting the global adoption of the Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI) security technology across the computing industry. Building on over a decade of pioneering research by the University of Cambridge and SRI International, CHERI introduces a proven architecture designed to enhance system security through fine-grained memory protection and software compartmentalization. The Alliance is actively engaging with industry, academia, and the public sector to standardise and implement CHERI across a diverse range of computing platforms. To learn more, visit http://www.cheri-alliance.org

