BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11



BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 20,195 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 198.18 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 13 November 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 71,228,707 Ordinary Shares, excluding 29,132,598 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 29.03% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 71,228,707 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2639

11 November 2024