TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|110.08
|GG00B90J5Z95
|08th November 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 8th November 2024
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519
Date: 11thNovember 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire