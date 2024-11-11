Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15
11.11.2024 22:06 Uhr
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 at 8:35 a.m. ET (1:35 p.m. GMT)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-302301626.html

