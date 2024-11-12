Tesla's stock reached a new yearly high following Donald Trump's election victory, with shares surging over 32% in the past week. This remarkable ascent is largely attributed to the close relationship between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the incoming president, sparking investor speculation about potential benefits for the electric automaker. Despite Trump's skepticism towards renewable energy, experts believe Tesla may receive special consideration. The stock's climb continued, rising an additional 8% to $321.22 on Friday, pushing Musk's estimated wealth beyond the $300 billion mark.

Hedge Funds Face Significant Losses

The rapid stock price increase has led to substantial losses for hedge funds betting against Tesla, with estimates suggesting at least $5.2 billion in losses. Many funds had already reduced their short positions before the election to mitigate potential damages. Tesla's unique position in the industry is further highlighted by the broader electric vehicle sector's 12% decline this year. Potential policy changes, including import tariffs on Chinese vehicles and tax reductions, could provide Tesla with a competitive edge, though the long-term impact of Trump's stance on electric vehicles remains uncertain.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...