12.11.2024
Globe Teleservices Partners with XOX Malaysia for Exclusive A2P SMS Services

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices (GTS), a leading global telecom solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the signing of an exclusive 3-year contract with XOX Malaysia, a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This partnership will empower them to expand their reach globally through our secure and reliable A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS messaging services.

With our cutting-edge messaging solutions, XOX Malaysia will benefit from direct, seamless, and secure connections that ensure faster and more effective communication with their global audience.

Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of Globe Teleservices, said, "We are excited to collaborate with XOX Malaysia to help them extend their global footprint through our A2P SMS solutions, helping them deliver better services no matter the location."

"At XOX, our mission is to enhance customer experiences by providing top-tier services. With Globe Teleservices' secure and robust A2P SMS solutions, we are sure to meet the growing demands for seamless communication across borders," added Loh Boon Teong, COO of XOX.

This collaboration represents another significant step in Globe Teleservices' goal to enable innovations ei through their secure messaging solutions that drive success in today's digital age.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company specializes in transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. It provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. GTS collaborates closely with top-tier mobile operators and regulators globally to digitize services and emphasize revenue assurance. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA, GLF, Trust in Enterprise Messaging, TMForum, PITA and ITU-APT. Notable accolades include being awarded the Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 - in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO, Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC - Global Awards 2024, Berlin, ranked among the High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2024 by FT & Statista, and Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO edition.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-teleservices-partners-with-xox-malaysia-for-exclusive-a2p-sms-services-302301250.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
