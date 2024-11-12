Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
12.11.2024 04:42 Uhr
Xinhua News Agency: Xi extends congratulations to Global South Media and Think Tank Forum

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua News Agency:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum.

Noting that at present, the Global South is growing with a strong momentum and playing an increasingly important role in the cause of human progress, Xi said China has always been a member of the Global South and will always belong to the developing world.

China is willing to work alongside Global South countries to practice true multilateralism, advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, in a joint effort to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Xi emphasized that in the face of global changes of the century, pursuing modernization and working for a more just and equitable international order are the sacred historic missions of Global South countries and the common issues of the times for Global South media and think tanks.

Xi expressed hope that the forum's participants will engage in in-depth discussions, build consensus, and jointly amplify the "voice of the Global South" while showcasing the "commitment of the Global South."

He also urged them to contribute wisdom toward empowering the Global South to become a stabilizing force for peace, a backbone of openness and development, a constructive force in global governance, and a driving force for mutual learning among civilizations.

The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum kicked off on Monday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The forum, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the Brazil Communication Company, was held under the theme of "Development and Revitalization: A New Journey for the Global South."

Also on Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also sent a congratulatory message to the forum.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xi-extends-congratulations-to-global-south-media-and-think-tank-forum-302302016.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
