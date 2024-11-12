



SEATTLE, WA, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN), FCCN Spectral Capital's Chairman, Sean Brehm shares insights into Spectral's DQLDB and The Vogon Cloud. Spectral Capital Group a leading innovator in decentralized cloud technology and advanced quantum ledger solutions outlines its vision for Spectral's Vogon DQLDB with Plato Data Intelligence's Bryan Feinberg.Bryan Feinberg: Sean, I saw your post on X about Vogon DQLDB and its potential to transform financial systems. You mentioned the importance of human identity at the heart of commercial and capital markets. Can you explain what drives this vision?Sean Michael Brehm: At the heart of every market transaction is human identity the sum of each individual's daily contributions to the commercial world. This goes beyond financial exchanges; it's about our choices, our interactions, and our values reflected in the economy. Our Vogon DQLDB is built with this central idea: each person's activity whether buying, selling, or investing is a piece of a larger narrative. By indexing these contributions using MSCI's GICS standards, we categorize each transaction into primary, secondary, and tertiary subindustries, which provides a transparent, honest representation of our roles in the market. This kind of system gives people credit for the economic impact they bring.Bryan Feinberg: So, if I understand correctly, Vogon DQLDB is like a giant record-keeper that recognizes each person's economic actions whether I buy coffee, invest, or sell a used phone as meaningful contributions. It tags each action to specific industries, showing that each of us is part of the economic story. Does that mean we'd all have a role in the markets beyond just being consumers? Am I understanding that right, Sean?Sean Michael Brehm: Each transaction you make isn't just about the money; it's about showing your unique place and contribution in the economy regardless if you are in Boston or Botswana. By tagging actions to sub industries, we're essentially writing a story where every participant is an author, making the market more inclusive and giving a clear picture of everyone's impact. You're not just a consumer; you're a contributor to the system's transparency and stability. Today your data is sold to others that do that and you don't get any of the credit. Moving forward you remain the custodian of your data, meaning you control how it's accessed and used within the system.Bryan Feinberg: You mentioned that this indexing could make Vogon DQLDB a modern version of the Buttonwood Agreement, returning transparency to the markets. How does that transparency affect market stability and honesty?Sean Michael Brehm: Our team is passionate about returning global markets to the transparency that the Buttonwood Agreement symbolized back in 1792. Back then, agreements were based on mutual accountability and a shared framework. By indexing each person's contributions and categorizing transactions transparently, Vogon DQLDB restores a sense of trust. It shows how individual contributions make up the foundation of commercial and capital markets. This visibility helps create a more stable system, where people know their daily actions, large or small, are recorded and valued. It's a fundamental shift back to the ethos of fair and open markets.Bryan Feinberg: This sounds like a fair trade simplification engine where people could see the full picture, with everyone's contributions kept out in the open, so it's clear how they matter. Would this make it harder for anyone to "game" the system?Sean Michael Brehm: It is all about fair trade and putting the human identity where it belongs: At the center of commercial and capital markets. Just like in the original Buttonwood Agreement, people would understand how their actions impact the system and trust that they're being accounted for honestly. By making everything visible, we're closing loopholes that might allow manipulations, making it easier for everyone to see the real, fair value of their contributions. Additionally, Vogon DQLDB employs advanced data encryption to protect individual data, so each person's data is secure while remaining visible for regulatory and systemic oversight.Bryan Feinberg: Indexing transactions with the GICS standards is an innovative idea. Can you explain how this process works within DQLDB?Sean Michael Brehm: When someone makes a transaction, Vogon DQLDB automatically categorizes it according to MSCI's GICS standards, tagging it to a primary, secondary, and tertiary subindustry. This indexing means that every action sale, investment, or trade gets transparently attributed within the market. DQLDB essentially creates a ledger transaction and a transparent, user-owned database organized as coalitions, where the impact of each transaction is visible and accountable. Individuals maintain custodianship over their data, meaning they can access, review, and even limit how this data is used in certain contexts. Their identity is protected by post quantum cryptography. This way, we see exactly where your human effort drives the market and how industries connect to individual and collective activity. It's a level of granularity in understanding our economic footprint that's never been possible before and because you remain anonymous, it drives the value of your data up further.Bryan Feinberg: If I buy something, the system tags that purchase based on what industry it falls into like "Food and Drink" if I buy lunch or "Tech" if I buy a laptop. By tracking all my activities this way, DQLDB builds a clear picture of which industries are thriving or struggling based on my actions. Would it be like a mirror reflecting where I am putting all my money and time?Sean Michael Brehm: It's exactly that a mirror reflecting our individual and collective choices that drive the economy. It provides an accurate picture of which industries matter most based on individual actions. Plus, it helps both individuals and businesses make informed choices by showing how their economic footprint interacts with market trends.Bryan Feinberg: You've talked about Vogon DQLDB supporting regulatory compliance. How does this focus on human identity and transaction visibility play out for financial oversight?Sean Michael Brehm: With Vogon DQLDB, regulators get a transparent, unbiased view of the market's structure, right down to individual contributions. Each transaction reflects an identity within its industry, showing patterns that could reveal stability or potential risks. For example, if regulators notice a concentration of activity in specific sectors or a sudden shift in consumer behavior, they can respond proactively. This visibility helps create honest markets where contributions aren't hidden or obscured but instead provide a stable foundation for economic oversight. We're also in discussions with financial regulatory bodies to align our approach with industry standards, ensuring Vogon DQLDB can meet compliance requirements globally. It's about building a fairer market system that operates with each participant's best interests in mind.Bryan Feinberg: The DQLDB essentially lets regulators "see" the entire market more clearly like a map that shows where all the action is happening and helps them spot risky trends early on. How does this make it easier to keep the market stable and safe for everyone?Sean Michael Brehm: Now, with the Vogon DQLDB, regulators have a map to follow the action across sectors and industries in real time. They can react faster to shifts, and this creates a stable environment where everyone's interests are protected. By enhancing transparency, we're also limiting opportunities for shady practices to slip through the cracks.Bryan Feinberg: Your post also touched on high-frequency transactions. How does the Vogon DQLDB balance technical efficiency with personal, transparent data representation?Sean Michael Brehm: Vogon is designed for both speed and integrity. With our epoch-based structuring and VMerkelPairs, it handles high-frequency data while preserving each transaction's unique identity. Every data entry in the ledger-database is preserved with its industry attribution, creating a clear, real-time trail of our daily economic footprint. This is essential for creating an open, honest system where people see how their actions contribute to the broader economy. Vogon DQLDB doesn't just record transactions it reflects them back as part of a shared economic narrative, helping people feel involved while also using energy-efficient processes that reduce its carbon footprint. This way, we support both high transaction speeds and environmental responsibility.Bryan Feinberg: So, the technology is fast enough to handle lots of transactions per second, but it doesn't lose track of what each transaction actually represents. Is it fair to say that, even though the system processes everything at high speed, it still keeps a "personal touch" by showing the meaning behind each transaction and keeping it secure?Sean Michael Brehm: Even though it's fast, DQLDB is about showing how each one of your transactions or organizational transactions fits into the bigger picture. It does so security. Every action is recorded in a way that preserves its importance, so we see not just numbers but the real, human impact behind them and how businesses and governments use them responsibly.Bryan Feinberg: Hearing about this focus on human identity, how do you see Vogon DQLDB impacting financial interactions for everyday people?Sean Michael Brehm: At Spectral Capital, we believe it represents a shift from seeing markets as abstract entities to understanding them as a community of individual identities and choices. For the first time, people can see themselves in the market, with their transactions categorized transparently and their contributions valued. This return to transparency and inclusivity builds trust, making financial systems more accessible and relatable. Imagine a world where each person knows their economic role and sees their efforts contributing to market stability. We're also launching pilot programs in the retail and banking sectors to illustrate this vision, making the market feel less distant and helping people see how their choices influence the system.Bryan Feinberg: I guess another way to look at this is that Vogon DQLDB will help people feel like they really matter in the financial system. Instead of the market being this distant, mysterious thing, we'd all see our own impact, and it would help us feel more involved.Sean Michael Brehm: Yes, don't you think that the market should reflect each of us, not feel like a faceless machine? Instead of your mobile phone data going to large institutions, it remains yours on the Vogon DQLDB brings and it brings your contributions front and center, making people feel connected and giving everyone a meaningful stake in a fair, stable financial future.Bryan Feinberg: Thank you, Sean. This vision of a human-centered market system is both powerful and timely. We look forward to seeing how Vogon DQLDB brings this vision to life.About FCCN Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN)Based in Seattle, Washington, FCCN Spectral Capital is a leading innovator in decentralized cloud solutions, powered by advanced quantum ledger technology. Through Vogon, its flagship edge and hybrid cloud platform, FCCN is committed to delivering scalable, secure, and transformative cloud solutions for global markets. By fostering MSP partnerships worldwide, FCCN is setting new standards in decentralized infrastructure and data security for the future. 