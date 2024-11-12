CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.6550 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6574.Against the yen and the euro, the aussie slipped to 100.56 and 1.6248 from Monday's closing quotes of 101.05 and 1.6201, respectively.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.9135 and 1.0997 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9154 and 1.1021, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX