Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 06:06 Uhr
Wavelynx Expands into Middle East and North Africa with New Office in Dubai

Finanznachrichten News

Leading U.S. access control company to provide modern access control solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of commercial organizations in the region

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelynx Technologies, a trailblazer in advanced, secure, and versatile reader and credential solutions, today announced the launch of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) operations, appointing Vishal Khullar, Director of Business Development, as head of the region. Wavelynx's secure and interoperable access control solutions enable businesses to modernize their authentication technology at a pace that suits their needs.

Wavelynx logo

"At Wavelynx, we're committed to providing our customers, including those in the MENA region, with tailored access control solutions," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "Our advanced technology helps businesses secure their facilities and embrace the opportunities of a digital future."

The MENA region is experiencing a surge in demand for access control systems due to growing urbanization. As cities expand and security concerns rise, access control systems are becoming essential for managing access in commercial settings. These systems play a vital role in enhancing property security and preventing unauthorized access, making them a priority for companies seeking to protect employee safety, data, and assets.

Wavelynx is strategically positioned to deliver advanced access control solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the MENA region's commercial real estate, hospitality, education, and healthcare sectors. The company's innovative technologies are designed to enhance security measures, streamline operations, and create safer environments. These include their state of the art Ethos readers, Configure, and the Wavelynx Wallet Solution, which together offer streamlined security management, improved operational efficiency, and provide a modern approach to access control.

To deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of the MENA region, Wavelynx is collaborating with leading partners, including ACRE, AMAG, Genetec, and Tyco/JCI. By leveraging their expertise and market knowledge, Wavelynx is helping clients seamlessly integrate existing systems into the company's open and secure access control platform, enhancing user experience and reducing operational costs.

To learn more about Wavelynx or connect with our team directly, please visit wavelynx.com/contact.

About Wavelynx:
Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at https://www.wavelynx.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485210/Wavelynx_Primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavelynx-expands-into-middle-east-and-north-africa-with-new-office-in-dubai-302302081.html

