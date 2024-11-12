OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 0.8818 against the Swiss franc, a 6-day high of 1.2837 against the pound and a 5-day high of 154.06 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8805, 1.2869 and 153.71, respectively.Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 1.0638 and 1.3949 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.0654 and 1.3924, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the franc, 1.26 against the pound, 156.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the euro and 1.38 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX