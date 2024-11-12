GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash Memory, 32-bit Microcontrollers (MCUs), Sensors, Analog products and solutions, is set to unveil its latest technological masterpieces and present a showcase of innovations specifically designed to drive the rapid growth of the IoT and automotive sectors into the future at Electronica 2024, which will take place from November 12 to 15 in Munich, Germany. Please pay us a visit at Booth 209, Hall4 to experience these advancements.

Enhance your energy management

AI-Based AFCI Solution for Solar System by GigaDevice features the high-performance GD32H7 series MCU. With a sampling rate of 500KSPS, it supports real-time AI inference capabilities for arc detection across up to 12 ADC channels. The algorithm uses a deep convolutional neural network, capable of real-time detection with 1024, 2048, and 4096 sampling points, occupying only 1.7KB of Flash. Each inference takes less than 0.6ms, ensuring immediate response to DC arcing events. The model can also be compatible with data collected by different hardware and is compatible with photovoltaic string currents of 0 to 40A, achieving 100% accuracy. It also includes data acquisition tools and a one-click training feature for user convenience.



Bidirectional energy storage inverter solution based on the GD32G5x3 series MCU from GigaDevice supports off-grid discharge and grid-connected charging functions. Using two GD32G5x3 MCUs, it controls a three-level architecture (LLC Buck/Boost inverter/PFC) for high efficiency and stability. The LLC operates at 100kHz, while the Boost/Buck and inverter/PFC components run at 20kHz. In off-grid power supply mode, the battery voltage (ranging from 20 to 27.2V) can be inverted to 220VAC main voltage, with a maximum power of up to 1kW. In grid-connected charging mode, 220VAC main voltage is rectified to 24V DC voltage to charge the battery pack, with a maximum power of up to 500W. This solution is ideal for portable energy storage applications like outdoor camping, aerial photography, mobile offices, emergency charging, and medical rescue.



Boost Your AIoT capabilities

The GD25UF ultra-low power flash is tailored for advanced SoCs without 1.8VIO support, operating at 1.2VIO and offering 50-70% power savings in Low Power Mode. Suited for wearables, IoT devices, tablets, and other battery-powered applications, this series enhances energy efficiency in devices using 14nm or smaller process nodes. Additionally, the high-speed GD25LT/LX series achieves 400Mbit/s throughput, facilitating rapid code execution in IoT applications.



The AI-Based Voice Recognition demonstration showcases a real-time speech keyword detection solution utilizing Sensory's speech recognition algorithm, implemented on the GD32H7 MCU. The design is based on the GD32H759i-Eval Board with a main processing frequency of up to 600MHz, providing powerful computational capabilities. Additionally, it supports up to 3840KB of Flash memory and 1MB of SRAM, enabling efficient storage and handling of speech data. This setup demonstrates the potential for robust, high-speed keyword detection in embedded systems.



Matter Solution equipped by G32VW553 MCU which supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.2. This microcontroller excels in edge processing and connectivity, making it suitable for a wide range of wireless applications such as smart home devices, systems, industrial internet, and communication gateways. Additionally, its affordability makes it an ideal choice for cost-sensitive scenarios like office equipment, payment terminals, and various IoT devices.



Drive Automotive Innovation Forward

GigaDevice offers comprehensive automotive Flash products, including 2Mb to 2Gb GD25 NOR Flash and 2/4Gb GD5F SPI Nand Flash, which are manufactured using 55nm and 38nm process nodes. The new GD25LX Octal Flash product with 128Mb and 64Mb to address the growing needs of high-speed memory requirements. GD25 and GD5F families cater to various automotive applications, such as ADAS, infotainment, and digital cockpit/cluster systems. Those automotive Flash are AEC-Q100 qualified and produced at multiple sites to support global Tier 1 suppliers and automotive OEMs, ensuring a robust supply chain.



GigaDevice's new GD32A7 series automotive-grade MCUs surpass the performance of previous Arm Cortex-M4/M33 generations with an ultra-high-performance Arm Cortex-M7 core. Offering variants like GD32A71x/GD32A72x/GD32A74x, these MCUs deliver excellent performance, enhanced security, and a rich set of peripheral interfaces. They are designed for various automotive applications, including body domain control, telematics, lighting, battery management, on-board chargers, and DC-DC converters, expanding GigaDevice's automotive products portfolio.



Body Domain Control Solution based on GD32A72x MCU, supports keyless entry (UWB or PEPS) and anti-pinch algorithms for window operation. It provides a super-wide input voltage range of 7V-18V, supports 20 channels of high-side drive output and 24 channels of low-side drive output, along with CANFD and LIN communications protocols.



BMS solution designed with the GD32A74x MCU, operates at 160MHz in single lockstep core mode, with up to 4MB of Flash and 512KB of SRAM. It features an expandable main control board interface for connecting battery cell monitors and pack monitor boards through isolated bridge ICs. Compatible with various AFE bridge chip solutions, it includes 8 high-side switches, 6 low-side switches with current detection and diagnosis functions. The solution also integrates a local network wake-up CAN transceiver, two high-speed CANFD transceivers with fault protection, and supports CAN wake-up and daisy-chain signals. Additionally, an integrated RTC chip enables timed wake-ups, and the system features collision signal input and interlock signal PWM sampling output.

Come and visit GigaDevice at booth 209, hall 4 in person, and join our speech at Embedded Systems Design Forum (Booth A5-351).

Nov.14, Thursday, 3:40PM-4:10PM, Supporting your AIoT Anywhere with Arm-Based GD32 Microcontrollers

