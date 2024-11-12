Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 07:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Debuts at Super Terminal Expo and Aims for Shared Success in the Intelligent Aviation Industry

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world-leading ICT infrastructure and intelligent terminal provider, Huawei was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Super Terminal Expo and speak at a panel. Huawei showcased its latest products and solutions at the exhibition, as well as its achievements in helping the aviation and logistics industries go digital and intelligent.

ICT infrastructure development is crucial to the digital and intelligent transformations of civil aviation. At the panel Airport Hub Strategies and APAC Challenges, Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei, noted that the business scope of hub airports is expanding, and that passenger, freight, commercial, fund, and information flows are merging at a faster pace. According to Jacky Wang, Huawei is committed to creating a digital and intelligent foundation that features multi-dimensional sensing, ubiquitous connectivity, and an open platform, to help hub airports improve operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and airport security. "By harnessing Huawei's AI capabilities, we hope to collaborate with industry customers and partners to develop more intelligent solutions. These solutions are expected to drive the intelligent transformation of hub airports and enhance the level of intelligence in the civil aviation sector," he said.

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei

Jacky Wang also highlighted that AI will be widely used to manage flight flows, airport security, and airports in general (Total Airport Management, or TAM), and that this will profoundly impact flight operation, passenger services, security, and other aspects of hub airports.

To date, Huawei has already served over 210 airports, airlines, and air traffic management customers worldwide. Huawei will continue to increase its investment into the transportation sector and its exploration of suitable technologies for different civil aviation business scenarios. By collaborating with users and ecosystem partners, Huawei aims to create both innovative solutions and significant value for the civil aviation industry.

Using its expertise and experience in transportation hubs, transportation networks, freight flows, and the low-altitude system, Huawei has built a digital and intelligent foundation for comprehensive transportation and logistics, which will in turn enable secure and efficient operations throughout the supply and industry chains.

For more information about Huawei's smart airport solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/aviation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554814/Huawei.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-debuts-at-super-terminal-expo-and-aims-for-shared-success-in-the-intelligent-aviation-industry-302302142.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.