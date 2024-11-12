MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders declined to 118.2 million euros from last year's 176.3 million euros.Earnings per share were 0.82 euro, down from last year's 1.18 euros. The results were impacted by one-time effects, mainly related to the sale of Raj Petro Specialties in India.Operating EBITA dropped 7.1 percent from last year to 281.1 million euros, and operating EBITA margin dropped to 27.6 percent from prior year's 30.3 percent.The company noted that various pricing initiatives as well as cost containment measures showed an impact but could not compensate for volume-related increased expenses and inflationary impacts.Operating gross profit, however, grew 1.9 percent to 1.02 billion euros with the pricing measures in both divisions, despite an overall challenging business environment.Sales for the quarter edged down 0.5 percent to 4.069 billion euros from last year's 4.088 billion euros. On a constant currency basis, sales edged up 0.7 percdent.Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Brenntag continues to expect operating EBITA to be in the range of 1.10 billion euros to 1.20 billion euros.The outlook reflects the company's effective cost take-out measures and an encouraging start into its fourth quarter, even as it expects continuously challenging geopolitical, macroeconomic, and operational conditions for the remainder of 2024.For 2024, the firm targets savings of around 50 million euros to 60 million euros, and aims to roughly double them in 2025.The company further said it has a clear plan to achieve its communicated 300 million euros annual cost-out effect by 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX