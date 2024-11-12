Relaxation is now a key deliverable in Corona's relationship with athletes including Gabriel Medina, Evie Richards, Tatiana Weston Webb, Marco Grimalt, Tatjana Smith and Mariana Pajón

Corona, the world's most valuable beer brand, has introduced the 'Relaxation Clause', a new global initiative for all sponsorship agreements that ensures athletes dedicate time to relax and unwind as part of their contract with Corona Cero.

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina signs the Relaxation Clause (Photo: Business Wire)

The Relaxation Clause offers a new approach to partnerships that reflects the essence of Corona: encouraging people to experience more moments to unwind and connect with nature.

The unique initiative follows Corona Cero's iconic sponsorship of the Olympic Games the first-of-its kind for a global beer brand. The brand is incorporating this new term in all athlete agreements including Olympian Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, who created the viral photo while competing, as well as medalists British cyclist Evie Richards, Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston Webb, Chilean volleyball player Marco Grimalt, South African swimmer Tatjana Smith and Colombian BMX cyclist Mariana Pajón.

Designed to promote balance, the Relaxation Clause offers athletes flexibility so that they can integrate periods of relaxation into their lifestyle. The new term is expected to increase contracts by at least a week to incorporate relaxation time. Moving forward, the Relaxation Clause will be a priority for the brand's talent partnerships.

"As an athlete it's crucial to listen to your body and understand when it's time to take a break and recharge your batteries," said Gabriel Medina. "Corona Cero understands this and is putting the athlete first with the Relaxation Clause."

"Corona believes in the importance of relaxation and balance, with a long history of inspiring people to relax more often and enjoy nature," said Clarissa Pantoja, Vice President of Corona Global. "We're so proud to introduce the Relaxation Clause in our sponsorships as it requires our ambassadors live our beliefs. With these new terms Corona continues to inspire people to disconnect and reconnect with nature, including our athlete partners who will now have down time with friends and family when they need it most."

Available in over 40 markets, Corona Cero is helping to lead and grow the category by elevating the role of moderation globally. The brand brings the refreshing Corona taste consumers know and love while enhancing its iconic lime ritual no matter the occasion, creating more moments for connection, cheers, and choice.

