Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:14 Uhr
4,560 Euro
+0,060
+1,33 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
117 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 11 November 2024, it purchased 
a total of 108,363 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 11/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   108,363 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.55 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.61 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5911

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,853,006 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,853,006 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
995              4.5500         12:08:23         1J4XA5YGW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,482             4.5750         12:35:42         1J4XA5YOR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,013             4.5750         12:35:42         1J4XA5YOT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
798              4.5550         12:36:25         1J4XA5YP2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,354             4.5700         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,690             4.5700         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,300             4.5700         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,968             4.5650         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
99              4.5700         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,701             4.5700         14:02:46         1J4XA5ZXM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,576             4.5650         14:07:13         1J4XA5ZZY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,579             4.5650         14:07:13         1J4XA5ZZZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
755              4.5650         14:07:13         1J4XA6004        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
644              4.5600         14:07:34         1J4XA6007        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
222              4.5650         14:07:47         1J4XA600C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
222              4.5650         14:07:47         1J4XA600D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,465             4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,575             4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
596              4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
103              4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
103              4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,996             4.5750         14:30:03         1J4XA60DM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
681              4.5750         14:57:36         1J4XA61C8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
683              4.5750         14:57:36         1J4XA61C9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,256             4.6000         15:14:23         1J4XA61UB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
952              4.6000         15:14:23         1J4XA61UE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,929             4.6000         15:14:23         1J4XA61UD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
780              4.6000         15:14:23         1J4XA61UC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,246             4.6050         15:59:48         1J4XA63HB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,182             4.6050         15:59:48         1J4XA63HA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,572             4.6050         15:59:48         1J4XA63HC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
649              4.6050         15:59:48         1J4XA63HD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,970             4.6050         15:59:50         1J4XA63HF        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2- 

Dublin 
1,437             4.6050         15:59:50         1J4XA63HG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,657             4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63J9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,687             4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63J8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,676             4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63J7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,100             4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63JF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
661              4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63JG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,384             4.6050         16:00:40         1J4XA63JH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,498             4.6000         16:05:18         1J4XA63OD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,485             4.6000         16:05:18         1J4XA63OE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,684             4.6000         16:05:33         1J4XA63OL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,676             4.6000         16:05:33         1J4XA63OM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,100             4.6000         16:05:33         1J4XA63OP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,782             4.6000         16:05:33         1J4XA63OQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  358401 
EQS News ID:  2027455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027455&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
