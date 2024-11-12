Travis Perkins plc: Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

DJ Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Travis Perkins (TPK) Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company was notified on 11 November 2024 of the purchases of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 11 November 2024 by Chief Executive Officer Pete Redfern and by Non-executive Director and Chair (designate) Geoff Drabble, each of whom is a PDMR, as set out below. Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Pete Redfern 249,218 GBP8.025099 Geoff Drabble 31,109 GBP8.036200

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Will Lang

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7468 713734

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Pete Redfern 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR/Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP8.025099 249,218 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP8.025099 249,218 GBP1,999,999.12 e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Geoff Drabble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR/Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP8.036200 31,109 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP8.036200 31,109 GBP249,998.15 e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

