Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:05 Uhr
9,500 Euro
-0,200
-2,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,85009:00
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins plc: Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 11 November 2024 of the purchases of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company 
on 11 November 2024 by Chief Executive Officer Pete Redfern and by Non-executive Director and Chair (designate) Geoff 
Drabble, each of whom is a PDMR, as set out below. 
 
Name     Number of Shares Purchased Price 
Pete Redfern 249,218           GBP8.025099 
Geoff Drabble 31,109           GBP8.036200

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Will Lang

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7468 713734

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Pete Redfern 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status               PDMR/Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                      Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial           Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code               ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Market Purchase of shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                                GBP8.025099      249,218 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                Aggregate  Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume                Price    Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                      GBP8.025099  249,218  GBP1,999,999.12 
e)      Date of the transaction             11 November 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction             XLON

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Geoff Drabble 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                PDMR/Non-executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial            Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code                 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Market Purchase of shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)               Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                                 GBP8.036200     31,109 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                 Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume                 Price   Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                       GBP8.036200 31,109  GBP249,998.15 
e)      Date of the transaction               11 November 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction              XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358397 
EQS News ID:  2027439 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027439&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.