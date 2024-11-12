LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) reported third quarter profit to owners of the Parent of $1.43 billion compared to $1.37 billion, last year. Earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $0.91 compared to $0.88. Core EPS was $2.08, an increase of 27%. Total revenue was $13.57 billion, up 21% at constant exchange rates. Product Sales were $12.95 billion compared to $11.02 billion, prior year.For the nine month period, earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $3.54 compared to $3.20. Core EPS increased 11% to $6.12. Total revenue was up 19% to $39.18 billion, driven by a 19% increase in Product Sales and continued growth in Alliance Revenue from partnered medicines.The company increased total revenue and core EPS guidance for fiscal 2024 at CER. Total revenue is now expected to increase by a high teens percentage, revised from prior guidance of a mid teens percentage. Core EPS is expected to increase by a high teens percentage, updated from prior guidance of a mid teens percentage.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX