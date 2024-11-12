Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turacoz Group bridging the gap between global and regional teams in medical content creation and dissemination at Reuters Pharma Customer Engagement Europe 2024, London

Finanznachrichten News

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an ever-increasing focus on engagement with healthcare professionals, evidence backed medical content is the cornerstone for the Biopharma, MedTech and Consumer Industry. Normally the scientific communication plans are made by the global team of these companies and the execution is done by the local and regional teams. A successful approach requires collaboration between global and local teams, fostering a partnership rather than a top-down approach. Some aspects that are worth considering here are reuse, recycle and reduce the content to be more efficient and faster. It is also imperative to capture the insights from the HCPs after the content is consumed and adapt the scientific and medical communication plan accordingly.

Pharma Customer Engagement, Europe 2024, London, 4-5 Nov 2024. On dais (L-R) Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder & CEO, Turacoz Group, Dr. Maged Saleh, Global BAVENCIO® Peer-to-Peer Marketing Lead, Merck, Dr. Viraj Rajadhyaksha, Area Medical Director, AstraZeneca and Dr. Almudena Fraga, Director Global CX, Campaigns and Content in Marketing Operations, Lundbeck.

Sharing this experience with world leaders in omnichannel communication and medical affairs, Dr Namrata Singh, Founder and CEO of Turacoz Group moderated the panel discussion on 'Together for customer excellence: Bridge the gap between global and local teams to optimize content delivery' in the recent Reuters Events: Pharma Customer Engagement Europe 2024, held in London on November 4th and 5th, 2024.

Sharing the dais with Dr. Almudena Fraga, Director Global CX, Campaigns and Content in Marketing Operations, Lundbeck, Dr. Viraj Rajadhyaksha, Area Medical Director, AstraZeneca and Dr. Maged Saleh, Global BAVENCIO® Peer-to-Peer Marketing Lead, Merck, the panel discussed about the existing gaps between the global and local content creation teams, how these gaps can be better bridged by better collaboration, how the insights collected can be shared across teams to be integrated with the overall content strategy. The panel stressed on the need to have flexible and agile global directives to accommodate the regional cultural and ethnic differences. Giving freedom to the local teams under a predefined framework and balancing it well seemed to the key to bridge the gap.

Sharing her experience of working with global capability centres (GCCs) also referred as centre of excellence (COEs), Dr. Namrata says, "Turacoz has experience with many of these COEs where the work from local and regional countries come at a central place and the content curation happens centrally by a common team as per the global standards and local team expectations. The MLR process through tools like Veeva Vault has expedited in the content getting consumed by the HCPs and also capture the insights which can be integrated backwards into the content strategy going forward."

These invaluable discussions at Reuters, London served as an indispensable roadmap for Turacoz, guiding its innovation and collaborative endeavours as it fortifies its position as a pivotal medical communications solution provider bridging the gaps between the global and regional teams of the healthcare industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553926/Turacoz_Group_Reuters_Event.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553987/Turacoz_Logo.jpg

Turacoz Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turacoz-group-bridging-the-gap-between-global-and-regional-teams-in-medical-content-creation-and-dissemination-at-reuters-pharma-customer-engagement-europe-2024-london-302302252.html

