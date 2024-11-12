Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A3ESV6 | ISIN: SGXZ55111462
Tradegate
12.11.24
10:00 Uhr
3,651 Euro
-0,005
-0,14 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
VinFast's Multi-Pronged Strategy to Lead the Electric Vehicle Revolution

Finanznachrichten News

VinFast, the Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle maker, has made significant strides in the global automotive industry. The company's rapid transformation of a swamp into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was a testament to its bold vision. With a mission to democratize electric vehicle ownership, VinFast aims to bring high-quality electric vehicles to consumers worldwide. The company's expansion into Europe and other global markets is part of a broader strategy to promote electrification and reduce carbon emissions.

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle industry, after a period of explosive growth, is now settling into a more sustainable pace. The market, which doubled in size from 2020 to 2021, is maturing, and industry insiders expect a more gradual expansion.

VinFast factory in Vietnam

Amidst this industry shift, VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker listed on the Nasdaq, stands out with its long-term vision. Backed by Vietnam's wealthiest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, the company is positioned to weather current challenges and emerge as a player in the global EV market.

VinFast's multi-product, multi-market strategy allows it to adapt to changing economic conditions and leverage favorable trade relationships. With a diversified product range and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, the company aims to make EVs accessible for all and lead the industry's sustainable future.

Years ago, VinFast has transformed a barren swamp into a state-of-the-art automotive factory, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics to optimize production and reduce energy consumption. The company's mission to democratize electric vehicle ownership has positioned it as a green pioneer in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

With global ambitions, the Nasdaq-listed automaker has expanded its production footprint to North America, India and Indonesia. Leveraging Vingroup's extensive technology ecosystem and strategic partnerships, VinFast has built a global intellectual network dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies, including next-generation batteries, autonomous driving systems, and battery recycling solutions.

Furthermore, as economic uncertainty weighs on consumer sentiment, VinFast is positioning itself as a leader in electric vehicles, offering a diverse range of products to suit various needs and budgets. With eight electric car models, one electric bus, nine electric motorbikes, and one electric bicycle, the Vietnamese automaker is catering to a wide spectrum of consumers.

VinFast's strategy of offering a diverse product lineup has proven successful in its domestic market. In September, the company delivered over 9,300 cars to Vietnamese customers, a 50% increase over the second-place automaker. This achievement makes VinFast the top-selling car brand in Vietnam for the month, a significant milestone for the nation's automotive industry.

Vietnam has become one of the few countries globally where electric vehicles are outselling gasoline-powered cars. VinFast's dominance in the market highlights the growing consumer preference for sustainable transportation options. For the first time, a Vietnamese electric car brand has surpassed both domestic and international competitors to claim the top spot. This remarkable achievement comes just two years after VinFast's full transition to electric vehicles.

This strategy is expected to continue to help VinFast promote electrification globally, aligning with the company's expanding global strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554424/VinFast_factory_in_Vietnam.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vinfasts-multi-pronged-strategy-to-lead-the-electric-vehicle-revolution-302301619.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
