GlobeNewswire
12.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
85 Leser
AS Kalve Coffee shares public offering

From November 13th, 2024, 10:00 EET, AS Kalve Coffee shares public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
November 29th, 2024, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 250 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors.
The offer price is EUR 6.00 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the
minimum of one share. 
The offered shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000102234.

The subscription process will be carried out using the exchange's Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000102234): KALVEIPO

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
November 13th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00;
November 14th - November 28th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
November 29th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: December 4th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the issuer's Information Document and the Rules of AS Kalve
Coffee shares subscription process through Exchange trading system. 

Additional information about the shares issue can be found here:
https://ipo.kalvecoffee.com/ 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

