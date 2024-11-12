Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A0M4ZP | ISIN: CNE1000004Y2
12.11.2024 09:12 Uhr
ZTE Corporation: ZTE and Turkcell set new benchmark with Europe's fastest 5G-A speed of 32 Gbps

Finanznachrichten News

ISTANBUL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) and ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that the two parties have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in telecommunications by setting the record for Europe's fastest 5G-Advanced speed, surpassing 32 Gbps during an ambitious trial in Istanbul.


The NRDC trial, conducted on November 5th is based on ZTE's industry unique 1.6 GHz BW mmWave AAU, industry leading 64TR N78 AAU and ZTE commercial CPE. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the robust partnership between ZTE and Turkcell and their joint commitment to driving innovation in 5G technology.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell, proudly acknowledged the achievement, highlighting the collaboration between ZTE and Turkcell. He emphasized the transformative power of 5G-Advanced technology for businesses, stating, "Transitioning to 5G will enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. This milestone in speed showcases how strategic partnerships can drive progress across industries."

Peng Aiguang, Senior Vice President of ZTE, Chairman of Netas, echoed this sentiment, noting that Turkcell has been a vital partner in deploying innovative technical solutions. Their close collaboration has led to significant achievements in 5G-A use cases, demonstrating what can be accomplished when two leading companies work in unison. The ability to push the boundaries of current technology is not merely about speed; it's about enabling a future where complex and data-intensive applications can thrive, ultimately enriching the user experience.

The potential applications of 5G-Advanced technology are vast and varied. From smart cities to autonomous vehicles, the improvements in connectivity can transform industries, enabling them to operate in ways that were previously unimaginable. This technology not only promises to enhance existing services but also paves the way for entirely new business models and opportunities.

Moving forward, both parties plan to further their research in 5G technology, exploring a wider array of innovative applications that can enhance the lives of consumers and businesses alike. By investing in the development of 5G-Advanced technologies, they aim to deliver more convenient, efficient, and intelligent user experiences that cater to the evolving demands of a digital-first world.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555056/ZTE_Turkcell.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zte-and-turkcell-set-new-benchmark-with-europes-fastest-5g-a-speed-of-32-gbps-302302263.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
