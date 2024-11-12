Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
[12.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|14,753,600.00
|EUR
|0
|141,540,446.95
|9.5936
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|973,910.76
|96.6181
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|377,618.00
|EUR
|0
|3,888,388.33
|10.2971
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,109,910.00
|SEK
|0
|11,604,812.88
|10.4556
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|295,665.26
|10.5632
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,335,074.25
|10.4767
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.11.24
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,862,655,573.94
|98.5532
